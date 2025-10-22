Major ‘Chicago P.D.’ Star to Take Hiatus From Series

One series regular in NBC’s One Chicago universe is taking an unexpected temporary break.

A new report from TheWrap details how Patrick John Flueger, who has played police officer Adam Ruzek from the very beginning of Chicago P.D., is taking a leave of absence from the series for personal reasons. He will return later this season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another report from Deadline says the series is reworking scripts to get past the character’s absence, which was caused by the actor going through a difficult time in his personal life that included an instance of alcohol use on set.

The One Chicago franchise is used to temporary or permanent exits from cast members, but it’s still going strong regardless. It began in 2012 with Chicago Fire, then expanded with Chicago P.D. in 2013 and Chicago Med in 2015. All three series are still going strong a decade later, but there’s been plenty of departures and close calls.

As recently as this June, NBC announced fewer episodes and fewer appearances from each character in each episode of the franchise in an attempt to cut costs. However, Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, and Dermot Mulroney, Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe, and Chicago Med’s S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt have all signed deals to keep them on their respective shows for the foreseeable future.