'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' TV Airdate Revealed

CBS' holiday special schedule begins on Thanksgiving Day and quickly switches into high gear the following week. There will be several original movies, but also the return of the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer special. CBS has aired the 1964 stop-motion animated special every year since 1972.

Rudolph will air for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. CBS typically airs the show multiple times during the Christmas season, but the network has not announced a second date yet. The special is also available on DVD and Blu-ray and is available to rent or purchase digitally. Universal is also releasing the special on 4K Ultra HD for the first time on Nov. 1.

Rudolph is based on the song written by Johnny Marks and made famous by Gene Autry in 1949. It was produced by Rankin-Bass Productions and originally aired on Dec. 6, 1964, on NBC. Oscar-winner Burl Ives narrated the special and also recorded "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" for the soundtrack. Larry Roemer directed the special from a script by Romeo Muller.

CBS will also air Frosty the Snowman on Friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. As usual, it is paired with Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. ET that same night. The movie A Christmas Proposal, which debuted last year, will air after the two Frosty specials.

Robbie the Reindeer is also back on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The Story of Santa Claus will follow that night at 9 p.m. ET. Christmas Takes Flight, another movie that debuted last year, will air on Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

After the success of Christmas Takes Flight and A Christmas Proposal last year, CBS is returning with three more live-action movies. Fit for Christmas, starring The Talk's Amanda Kloots, will debut on Friday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Must Love Christmas, featuring The Equalizer's Liza Lapira, premieres on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET. When Christmas Was Young, starring Tyler Hilton, debuts on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

CBS will also debut a new animated special, Reindeer in Here. The hour-long special will debut on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and is based on the Christmas book by Adam Reed. The story centers on the young reindeer Blizzard, who joins his friends to save Christmas and create a new holiday tradition. A one-hour Ghosts holiday special will also air on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.