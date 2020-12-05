'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Viewers Mock Fireball After Infamous Bullying Scenes
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is one of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time, but that doesn't stop the program's fans from making jokes about it. The stop-motion classic, directed by Larry Roemer and written by Rankin/Bass scribe Romeo Muller, has made headlines the last few years based on these hot takes. In particular, the bullying scenes have come under fire, with many criticizing the fact that the North Pole community only accepts Rudolph (voiced by Billie Mae Richards) after his disability is useful to them.
While the argument has some merit, others have mocked the discourse over a kid's program that's aired every year since 1964. Some decided to inject some humor into the situation and targeted one of Rudolph's bullies, Fireball (Alfie Scopp). The reindeer is one of Rudolph's peers who join in mocking him after seeing his red nose. However, he has a physical difference of his own: blonde hair. Many viewers roasted the puppet character for this look in defense of the protagonist, and others just were mad about his bullying tactics. Scroll through to see some reactions to Fireball this past week.
#Every year Fireball makes fun of Rudolph and I have to point out he’s the weirdo with HAIR #Rudolph #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer🐿️🐿️🐿️🐿️🐿️🐿️ pic.twitter.com/VSxWru13Sh— Jessica bradley (@jessica_bradle) December 2, 2020
I can’t believe everyone made fun of Rudolph for being the only one with a red nose yet fireball is the only weirdo with hair????? #rudolph— emily (@lousbabylon) December 2, 2020
can we talk about how fireball made fun of rudolph's nose but nobody's making fun of fireball's horrible bleach job pic.twitter.com/6hJOxtF4Z8— sammie (@cobwebkitten) December 1, 2020
I’m not sure why Rudolph gets made fun of for his nose but Fireball can get away with this awful toupee. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/5x7Wv2IV3J— Nicole Mackie (@mylucygirl1010) December 2, 2020
The most interesting character in Rudolph: Fireball
- can’t fly— Kelsey Finn (@kelsey_finn1) December 4, 2020
- tried to be an instant wingman for Rudolph
- has blonde hair but isnt bullied
- makes terrible insults “old neon nose”
- probably grew up to be Hermes’ dental assistant because he couldn’t make the sleigh team pic.twitter.com/AvEZo7zG2z
Fireball, the Reindeer, he had a very blonde streak of hair, and if you ever saw him you'd be confused on how that happened #rudolph— Skyler Noël (@mychiller) December 2, 2020
Fireball has blonde hair and no one says anything? #Rudolph— The First NoAl Werner 🎄⛄ (@AlWerner68) December 2, 2020
If I’m Rudolph I beat Fireball’s ass first chance I get #reindeergames— Kincaid (@MattCKincaid) December 2, 2020