'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Viewers Mock Fireball After Infamous Bullying Scenes

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is one of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time, but that doesn't stop the program's fans from making jokes about it. The stop-motion classic, directed by Larry Roemer and written by Rankin/Bass scribe Romeo Muller, has made headlines the last few years based on these hot takes. In particular, the bullying scenes have come under fire, with many criticizing the fact that the North Pole community only accepts Rudolph (voiced by Billie Mae Richards) after his disability is useful to them.

While the argument has some merit, others have mocked the discourse over a kid's program that's aired every year since 1964. Some decided to inject some humor into the situation and targeted one of Rudolph's bullies, Fireball (Alfie Scopp). The reindeer is one of Rudolph's peers who join in mocking him after seeing his red nose. However, he has a physical difference of his own: blonde hair. Many viewers roasted the puppet character for this look in defense of the protagonist, and others just were mad about his bullying tactics. Scroll through to see some reactions to Fireball this past week.