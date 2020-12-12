'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Frosty Returns': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

CBS is airing Frosty the Snowman and the sequel Frosty Returns once again on Saturday night, following a rebroadcast of the classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. After Rudolph leads Santa's sleigh at 8 p.m. ET, Frosty takes over at 9 p.m. ET. Frosty Returns airs immediately after it at 9:30 p.m. ET. CBS often air the Frosty specials multiple times a year, and they were previously shown in late November.

The original Frosty the Snowman special was created in 1969 by Rankin/Bass Productions, the same studio behind countless other holiday classics, like Rudolph, Santa Claus is Comin' To Town, and Jack Frost. Jackie Vernon is the voice of Frosty, with Jimmy Durante as the narrator. It is based on the classic songs by Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins.

Hurry this way, before he melts away. Watch #Frosty the Snowman followed by Frosty Returns TONIGHT starting at 9/8c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/BbX2eaTito — CBS (@CBS) December 12, 2020

Rankin/Bass did produce other specials featuring Frosty, including Frosty's Winter Wonderland (1976) and Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July (1979). However, none of these are the ones CBS runs every year. Instead, they run Frosty Returns, which CBS produced in 1992. The special features John Goodman as the voice of Frosty and Jonathan Winters as the narrator. Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels was an executive producer on the project, which was co-directed and co-produced by the legendary Peanuts animator Bill Melendez. Frosty Returns is also notable for featuring a young Elisabeth Moss as the voice of Holly.

If you miss Frosty The Snowman on CBS, the special is also part of Freeform's holiday programming. The Disney-owned cable network will broadcast the special at 3:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 24, and at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 25. The special is also available to stream on YouTube in high definition.

CBS has more holiday programming scheduled next week. On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the network is airing primetime specials for The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Two country music specials will also air on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas will air again at 8 p.m. ET. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event will air at 9 p.m. ET.