'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Once Again Sparks Major Bullying Discussion
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Christmas classic is always a must-see for folks gearing up for the holiday season. But, while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer may have premiered decades ago, the show is still sparking controversy for one particular reason — the characters in the special bully Rudolph for his unique, red nose, and it's not sitting well with some viewers.
During the special, Rudolph is teased by his peers, his family, and Santa Claus for having a unique, red nose, unlike the other reindeer. The bullying gets to be so bad that Rudolph ends up fleeing into the wilderness. While there, he manages to make new friends, including the elf with a penchant for dentistry, Hermey, who accept him for who he is. However, he isn't accepted by his original community until his red nose becomes useful in helping guide the way for Santa's sleigh.
Even though the Christmas classic has legions of fans who watch every year, that doesn't mean that some viewers weren't a little disappointed to see Rudolph treated in such a manner. And they had plenty to say about the holiday special.
They're Bullies
The biggest bullies are on Rudolph the red nosed reindeer.— Kathleen (@wrathofKath55) December 2, 2020
Unfair Treatment
I’m watching Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and I always related to it because I also am a misfit, but I didn’t realize how much I also related to the ridiculous amount of trauma all of the misfits go through before they run away.— Dani/Tober: Actually a Witch (@thequeengeek) December 2, 2020
Poor Rudolph
Rudolph the red nosed reindeer's father was garbage smh make your son feel like shit— NM (@Ani_Anikay) December 2, 2020
Not Happy With Santa
Every year I watch Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and every year it's like...f*ck that bigot Santa and his army of mindless sheep elves! Damn!— E 💜 (@universeschoice) December 2, 2020
Pretty Sad
Watching Rudolph
let’s be honest, Santa is a bully. Rudolph is like an hour old and Santa has already said Rudolph needs to work hard to make the sleigh team, which leads to Donner saying “he won’t make the sleigh team” and proceeds to hide his kids nose with dirt. Sad #rudolph— 🏒 ⚾️Kristin 📷🛳 (@KristinBasnett) December 2, 2020
Didn't Realize It Before
Watching Rudolph and Santa was not very kind in this movie!!
I didn’t realize it when I was little.
He’s kind of a bully 😳🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/trRTthDznr— Rhonda Senda Peiffer (@rhondajsp) December 2, 2020
There's A Lesson There
Santa Claus is a bully. He shooed Rudolph out to the land of the misfit toys because he was different but oh no, he needed Rudolph when the big storm hit. That's bullshit. The lesson here is to treat everyone with kindness because you never know when you might need their help.— Chicken 🧢🐶 (@MoistPoultry) December 2, 2020