'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Once Again Sparks Major Bullying Discussion

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Christmas classic is always a must-see for folks gearing up for the holiday season. But, while Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer may have premiered decades ago, the show is still sparking controversy for one particular reason — the characters in the special bully Rudolph for his unique, red nose, and it's not sitting well with some viewers.

During the special, Rudolph is teased by his peers, his family, and Santa Claus for having a unique, red nose, unlike the other reindeer. The bullying gets to be so bad that Rudolph ends up fleeing into the wilderness. While there, he manages to make new friends, including the elf with a penchant for dentistry, Hermey, who accept him for who he is. However, he isn't accepted by his original community until his red nose becomes useful in helping guide the way for Santa's sleigh.

Even though the Christmas classic has legions of fans who watch every year, that doesn't mean that some viewers weren't a little disappointed to see Rudolph treated in such a manner. And they had plenty to say about the holiday special.