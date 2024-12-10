BLACKPINK’s Rosé to Perform on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’

K-pop superstar Rosé is set to make her solo in-studio debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday, Dec. 11, marking a significant milestone following the release of her chart-topping album. The BLACKPINK member’s appearance comes amid a wave of success for her debut solo album Rosie, released Dec. 6 through Atlantic Records and The Black Label. The 12-track collection includes hit singles “APT.” featuring Bruno Mars, “Number One Girl,” and her latest release, “toxic till the end,” which features a Ramez Silyan-directed music video co-starring Evan Mock.

The album has shattered multiple records, becoming the second-biggest debut for a K-pop soloist on Spotify with over 28,077,925 streams. The complete tracklist features “number one girl,” “3 AM,” “two years,” “toxic till the end,” “drinks or coffee,” “APT.” (with Bruno Mars), “gameboy,” “stay a little longer,” “not the same,” “call it the end,” “too bad for us,” and “dance all night.”

“I have poured my blood and tears into this album,” Rosé shared on Instagram during the October announcement. “I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine. Rosie – is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

The collaboration with Mars, “APT.,” has dominated charts worldwide, spending six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. The duo recently performed the track together at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka, Japan. The song has emerged as 2024’s most-searched track by a K-pop artist on Google, also securing the fourth position on Google’s US Top Trending Dance Tutorials.

The singer’s success extends to streaming platforms. Her achievements include becoming the first female K-pop soloist to simultaneously top iTunes’ Songs and Albums charts. The World Music Awards recently announced that Rosé has made history as the first and only K-pop act to exceed 62 million monthly Spotify listeners.

The album’s success in Asia has been equally impressive, achieving Diamond certification on China’s QQ Music platform for exceeding 10 million units sold. The artist has also established a strong social media presence in the region, amassing millions of followers on platforms like Douyin and Bilibili within 24 hours of joining, even without sharing any content.

This marks Rosé’s first solo in-studio appearance on Fallon’s show since her pre-recorded performance of “On the Ground” in 2021 during the pandemic. The appearance comes during a period of solo projects for BLACKPINK members following their successful Born Pink album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and subsequent world tour. The group is expected to reunite in 2025. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featuring Rosé will air on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.