'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer': DMX's Cover Still Has Fans Rolling

DMX's Cover of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has, in many ways, become a holiday classic, as the tune still has fans rolling. The respected rapper's version of the song first went viral in 2012, after an interviewer asked him to rap the song. He started to get into the vibe, smacking on a table and creating beat, which helped the video to be a massive hit online.

In 2017, the raspy-voiced rapper recorded an official version of the song, which was previously available as part of the Spotify Singles collection on the music streaming service. After all these years, DMX's impromtu performance of the hit Christmas song is still lighting up social media. "Rudolph the red nose reindeer by DMX is the best Christmas song of all time," one Twitter user boldly stated, then adding that they "don't care" what anyone else thinks. Scroll down to see more reactions to DMX's holiday hit!