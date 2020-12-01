'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer': DMX's Cover Still Has Fans Rolling
DMX's Cover of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has, in many ways, become a holiday classic, as the tune still has fans rolling. The respected rapper's version of the song first went viral in 2012, after an interviewer asked him to rap the song. He started to get into the vibe, smacking on a table and creating beat, which helped the video to be a massive hit online.
In 2017, the raspy-voiced rapper recorded an official version of the song, which was previously available as part of the Spotify Singles collection on the music streaming service. After all these years, DMX's impromtu performance of the hit Christmas song is still lighting up social media. "Rudolph the red nose reindeer by DMX is the best Christmas song of all time," one Twitter user boldly stated, then adding that they "don't care" what anyone else thinks. Scroll down to see more reactions to DMX's holiday hit!
Christmas season ain’t never fully started until I see that DMX Rudolph the red nose reindeer vid on the tl— Stroke man☃️ (@presidential_ej) November 23, 2020
Rudolph the red nose reindeer *dmx voice*— ℏꪮภєʏ (@MilkA1Baby_) November 30, 2020
DMX singing Rudolph the red nose reindeer the best thing about Christmas— wavy jeff🌊 (@wavy_jeff11) November 30, 2020
@DJCaShEra got me weak af with this DMX Rudolph remix 😭— KvreeM (@SorryKareem) November 28, 2020
My friends are all going to hate me again but starting Friday i will be having Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer by DMX (AKA greatest song ever made) on repeat— G-Baby (@saintgable) November 26, 2020
I’m honestly just waiting for Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer by DMX and the screaming grinch videos to resurface 💀 those are my fave— ✨ bri. ✨ (@JMonet__) November 24, 2020
Alexa play “Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer” by DMX— Weekend Daddy (@Tre_Patty) November 26, 2020
It’s not even 7am. They got DMX - Rudolph the red nose reindeer blasting. It’s going to be a day— Hefeweizenberg (@DarthDoughboy) November 28, 2020
Dmx performing Rudolph the red nosed reindeer does it for me— Steven Colditz (@theColditz) November 29, 2020
Today I rediscovered that DMX did a recording of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and now I'm officially in the holiday spirit— ☃️Ice Ice Rogie☃️ (@el_rogano) November 24, 2020
DMX singing Rudolph the red nosed raindeer lives in my head rent free— x.o. 🤍 (@xiomarao55) November 29, 2020
when dmx said “come on, come on” in his Rudolph the red nose reindeer remix i scream every time 🤣— Ki 🖤 (@kieraosborn16) November 28, 2020
For Christmas music this year can everyone just play DMX Version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on repeat— Matt Rowland (@MattRowland821) November 25, 2020
DMX signing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is one of my favorite parts of the Christmas season 💞💞— Esq. (@iMightBeUrDaddy) November 28, 2020