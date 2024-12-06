‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Bullying Backlash, Explained

NBC is broadcasting the perennial Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Friday night. As with every year, families will enjoy the wonderful stop-motion animation and classic songs from the Rankin-Bass production. However, the special has also sparked debate over its bullying scenes over the years.

Just as Johnny Marks wrote in the title song, Rudolph was bullied by his fellow reindeer because of his light-up, shiny red nose. They never even let poor Rudolph play in any reindeer games. It is not until Santa Claus asks him to use his nose to guide his sleigh on Christmas night that Rudolph earns the love of his colleagues. They shout out with glee and let Rudolph know he will go down in history.

In the 1964 special, writer Romeo Muller and director, Larry Roemer expanded the story, revealing that Rudolph’s bullying was so severe that he ran away into the wilderness. It was only there that he made true friends, including the elf Hermey. His new friends accepted Rudolph as he is. What made Rudolph unique ended up helping Santa, who has been criticized for fostering a hostile work environment by allowing the bullying to take place.

The bullying debate has not stopped CBS from airing Rudolph every year. In 2018, Corrine Conley, who voiced Dolly for Sue in the special, defended it in a TMZ interview. She noted that the special has a happy ending, just like the song, and suggested that the show helps bullies understand what is wrong about making fun of someone because they are different. After all, everyone is unique in their own way.

“This is just your yearly reminder that the other reindeer in Rudolph were assholes” (source)

“watching rudolph and let me just say i HATE all of the other reindeer” (source)

“Santa refusing to eat, knocking on the elf song, passing judgment on Rudolph for being different. Then acts all high and mighty when he needs Rudy’s help to save Christmas. He’s as big as a jerk as Grandpa Joe and his chocolate addiction.” (source)

“I’ve never liked it. The coach is a bully, Santa is a bully, and all the other ‘kids.’ Then they ONLY reason they accepted him is because he could do something for them. Crazy message.” (source)

“Every year I watch Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and every year it’s like…f— that bigot Santa and his army of mindless sheep elves! Damn!” (source)

“The biggest bullies are on Rudolph the red nosed reindeer.” (source)

“Ultimately, you have to blame Santa for the bullying culture at the North Pole. Donner is just middle management. Santa put pressure on his reindeer, so they felt like they had to have the perfect children.” (source)

For what it’s worth, not everyone is so critical of the special. As one supporter wrote, “I think there’s a message. But maybe it’s that we should celebrate our differences-that each of has unique talents to bring to the table. That’s the Rudolph message I grew up with anyway. Such a snarky, hyper-critical world these days.”