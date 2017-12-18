‘Roseanne’ Revival: Will Mark Be Dead?

While Roseanne is bringing Dan back to life for the ABC revival, it’s possible that a different character’s death could play a role. Mark, David’s older brother, might be deceased in the new episodes.

Back in July, TVLine reported that Mark was not being recast following the original actor’s death, a hint that the character will not be alive. Darlene and David will also have an 8-year-old son named Mark, possibly in tribute to David’s late older brother. Ames McNamara will play the role.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed Monday that Mark’s death will be addressed in the new episodes.

In the original series, Mark Healy was played by Irish actor Glenn Quinn, who died in December 2002 from a heroin overdose. He was 32 years old.

The new Roseanne series will feature John Goodman as Dan Conner, even though Dan was revealed to be dead in the season (formerly series) finale. Roseanne Barr will be back to play Roseanne, with Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (DJ), Sara Gilbert (Darlene) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) returning. Estelle Parsons, Sandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr., Natalie West and Adilah Barnes will be back in supporting roles.

Johnny Galecki will take a break from The Big Bang Theory to play David again. Sarah Chalke, who also played Becky, is coming back in a new role.

The series will also feature Shameless star Emma Kenney as Darlene and David’s teen daughter, Harris. DJ will also have a daughter, played by Jayden Rey. Legendary actor Christopher Lloyd has a guest role in one episode.

Roseanne will return on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with an hour-long episode. The revival will run nine episodes.

Photo credit: ABC