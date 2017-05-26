‘Roseanne’ Revival Trailer Snags Over 33 Million Views

ABC knew that people loved Roseanne, which is why the network chose to move forward with a revival series. However, it’s unlikely that anyone expected this many people to go crazy over the show.

In the short time since it premiered, the trailer for the Roseanne revival has been viewed over 33 million times.

According to Deadline, the trailer has brought in 33.2 million views from Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. However, the majority of these views have come from the audience on Facebook, as the social network site counts for over 31 million of those views.

No other trailer for a basic network show has come close to the reach of Roseanne. The Will & Grace revival trailer from NBC has 26.2 million views, despite being released two days earlier than Roseanne.

ABC’s The Good Doctor trailer was the network’s second-highest viewed, bringing in 25.4 million.

While this is impressive, these numbers don’t come close to the current broadcast trailer record. Last year, This Is Us debuted the very first series footage, and the video surpassed 50 million views in just 11 days online.

If you haven’t seen it yet, click here to watch the full Roseanne trailer.

ABC has ordered Roseanne to a limited series this season, but no official release date has been revealed.

