ABC Officially Orders Roseanne Revival To Series

After it was reported that Roseanne was coming back to TV, it was up to the producers to find the revival a home. As of Tuesday morning, that home was made official.

ABC has announced that the network will air brand new episodes of the series, beginning in the midseason. However, no official premiere date has been revealed.

Rather than going through a pilot order process, ABC has decided to go ahead with a full season of Roseanne right away.

The entire cast is on board to return, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Johnny Galecki. What’s unknown however, is how John Goodman‘s character will be worked back into the story. If you recall, he passed away of a heart attack at the end of the original series.

Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene in the series, is producing the revival, along with Barr, Tom Werner, and Bruce Helford.

When it was announced that Roseanne was making a comeback, it was unclear what network would play host to the series. Rumors suggested that ABC and Netflix were both options.

The revival order should come as no surprise, as the industry has seen a slew of them over the last couple of years. 24, Prison Break, and The X-Files all made comeback efforts at Fox, and NBC is moving forward with new episodes of Will & Grace.

