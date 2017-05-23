‘Roseanne’ Revival Ignoring Original Series Ending

TV fans around the country are ecstatic for the Roseanne revival coming to ABC. However, many are left wondering how the new series will address that tragic finale that wrapped up the original series.

If you recall, much of Roseanne‘s final season was revealed to be a dream when the finale came around. John Goodman‘s character Dan actually died from his heart attack. When the news about the reboot came along, reports stated that Goodman would be appearing in the new series, despite the finale.

So, how is ABC going to make this work?

Well, according to TV Line, it looks like Roseanne is just going to ignore all of that entirely. That’s right, the new series will just rewrite the original ending.

Sources told the site that, despite that tear-jerking finale, “Dan is very much alive.” That same source went on to explain, “They’re going to pretend like it never even happened.”

This is a bit odd, completely changing an existing series, but it makes a lot of sense. Part of Roseanne‘s appeal was the charm of its two leads, Roseanne Bar and John Goodman. Without either one of them, the show probably wouldn’t work out all too well. With this strategy, the revival can capture the magic of original, and give fans even more to be excited about.

At this point, it’s a mystery as to what else the new Roseanne will change about the original.

