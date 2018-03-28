All the ‘Roseanne’ Revival Moments You Missed

Have you recovered from Tuesday night’s Roseanne premiere yet?

The show tackled a lot of topics, and covered a lot of ground on what the Conner family has been up to for the past 20 years. And given that the one-hour premiere went by pretty quick, there is bound to have been some details you missed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at some details you might have missed from the Roseanne revival premiere.

The House Changed

Twenty years later there are bound to be some differences. The stripes on the couch are bigger, as is the pattern of the famous afghan. The photo that hangs in the background is also different.

Dan’s Death Explained

Many fans were still scratching their heads after the premiere episode’s hilarious “I Thought You Were Dead” moment between Roseanne and Dan.

But a few scenes later, Dan finds Roseanne’s old manuscript and points out how successful her book would’ve been if she hadn’t killed him off. Making the events of season nine, including Dan’s death a part of her book and not a dream.

Darlene’s Son’s Name Sounds Familiar For a Reason

Mark, Darlene and David’s “gender creative” son, is named after uncle Mark, who in the original series was David’s brother and Becky’s husband. The reboot made Becky a widow since Glenn Quinn, who played Mark in the original series, died in 2002. Jackie mentions his character’s passing in the premiere episode.

Someone Else Laughs During Opening Sequence

If you listen closely, you will hear John Goodman laughing along with Roseanne, which was not part of the original opening sequence. Maybe the producers wanted to emphasize that Dan was really still alive.

Jerry Garcia Conner

We know what Jerry Garcia Conner is up to. Jerry was born in 1995 and was 2 years old when the original run ended.

There are no plans for Jerry to show up in the first season of the revival, but with a second season pretty much in the bag, we could see him in the future.

“Don’t Fence Me In”

There’s a stitchwort sign in the Conner kitchen referencing the 1934 Western song of “Don’t Fence Me In.” It is known as a song about freedom and letting the cowboy be who we wants to be a go where he wants to go.

What About Jackie’s Son?

Fans were clearly confused when there was no mention of Jackie’s son Andy during the premiere, and Barr revealed there was just no time to fit him in.

The comedian told press in January that Jackie’s son didn’t fit in the story they were telling during the first season, but she didn’t count out seeing him in future seasons of the series.

Roseanne’s Side Gig

Roseanne offers to give Darlene a ride to her job interview through her new job.

“All you gotta do is open up your Uber app and request me … and it’s urgent cause I know you really need a ride,” she says.

DJ’s Wife

Eagle-eye fans noticed that Roseanne named DJ’s wife “Gina.” Also known as the same girl DJ wouldn’t kiss in the pivotal Roseanne episode “White Men Can’t Kiss.” The fact DJ and Gina got married, enlisted in the military and now have little girl Mary together was a nice touch from the writers.

Roseanne Loves Walmart

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) calls Roseanne out for passing out at Walmart because of her low blood sugar.

“That was because their prizes are so low!” she says.

Roseanne airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.