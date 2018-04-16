Sara Gilbert Reveals How She and Johnny Galecki Named Their ‘Roseanne’ Son

Fan-favorite Roseanne couple Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) and David Healy (Johnny Galecki) will reunite on Tuesday night’s episode, and Gilbert has revealed how the pair named their on-screen son.

The Talk co-host took to Twitter to reveal the text messages between the pair as Gilbert was deciding what their on-screen son, who is played by Ames McNamara, would be named.

“Johnny Galecki and I naming our son via text back in June,” Gilbert captioned the post. “See you on TV tomorrow, David.”

She asked for Galecki’s input, but came up with a first suggestion so perfect that they went with it.

“What do you think we named our baby boy?” Gilbert wrote. “Oh maybe … Mark.”

Galecki replied, “Oh, DEFINITELY Mark.”

Gilbert continued the exchange with a “Sweet” along with a heart emoji, and the Big Bang Theory star reacted with a heart emoji of his own.

The love between the former on-screen spouses continued on Instagram, where Gilbert also posted the photo. Galecki hopped in the comments with a sarcastic message.

“I don’t think we’ve ever agreed on anything so quickly,” Galecki wrote. “Love you, Sara.”

He also added a hashtag “for Glenn,” in reference to the inspiration behind the name, late Roseanne co-star Glenn Quinn.

Quinn played Galecki’s on-screen older brother Mark Healy during the show’s initial run, but he died tragically in December 2002 after a heroin overdose. Mark is acknowledged to be deceased during the season 10 episodes, so it appears Darlene and David’s Mark was named in his memory.

They acknowledged how tough the original Mark’s passing has been on the family in the latest episode, during which Mark’s wife (and Darlene’s sister) Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) reveals she and Mark wanted to have kids but never got pregnant.

“My life wasn’t supposed to turn out like this,” Becky tells Darlene. “Mark and I were going to have kids.”

Darlene says that she always thought Becky did not want kids, especially after Mark’s death.

“No, I just never met anyone after (Mark’s death) who I wanted to have them with,” Becky says, holding back tears.

Darlene replies, “You never meet anybody or you never try to meet anybody?”

“No, I just never met anybody as good. I have high standards,” Becky says.

Darlene then informs Becky that she seems to be “frozen” in the time since Mark’s passing and she needs to move on.

“I don’t know if you can see yourself frozen in the same place since Mark died but everybody else can,” Darlene says. “You know Becky, it’s not betraying Mark to move on.”

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

