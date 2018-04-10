‘Roseanne’: See How Darlene and Becky’s Room Has Changed

The Roseanne revival has brought fans up to speed with how the Conner family has changed (or stayed the same) since the show went off the air. However, fans may not have picked up on how the Conner’s home has been updated.

One of the best examples of a revamp comes in the form of Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky’s room. It has been revamped into a whole new era to fit with the current occupants’ interests, as well as to bring things into the modern era.

The still below shows the room as it was in the original series, in the season 2’s 23rd episode. As patriarch Dan (John Goodman) steps in the bedroom to interrupt daughter Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) dance session to Technotronic’s “Pump Up the Jam,” we get a clear shot of the bedroom’s decor.

Notable aspects of the room include the dueling beds, the Chicago Cubs banner in the corner, the traffic sign on the door, the white curtains and the small pieces of furniture by the window. The walls themselves are covered with wood paneling and similar wallpaper.

In the Roseanne revival, the room is occupied by Conner grandson Mark (Ames McNamara) and, presumably, his older sister Harris (Emma Kenney).

Fans got a clear glimpse of the room in season 10’s second episode as Darlene heads into the room to discuss Mark’s recent behavioral issues at school. Mark can bee seen feeding his fish with the room to his back.

While it is clear it is the same room due to the shape, the room has been through a couple decades of updates.

The only features that remain the same are the position of the beds and the wooden paneling.

The wallpaper, while similar has been changed, the beds have modern sheets, and the walls are covered with all kinds of different decor in place of the Cubs banner. There is also a white bookshelf next to the window. It filled with books and othere assorted decorations and objects.

There is also a chair covered with a blanket in the updated room, but it is not the same as the original one, as its back was shorter. The curtains have also been updated to some less-dated ones with dark colors.

