‘Roseanne’: Christopher Lloyd Pops by as Bev’s Boyfriend

Roseanne welcomed a guest star from the “future” as Beverly’s boyfriend.

During Tuesday’s all new episode, Roseanne (Barr) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) are at odds as try to decide who will take their mother Beverly (Estelle Parsons) after she was kicked out of the nursing home for being too sexually active. And Christopher Lloyd stopped by to play her latest conquest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Bev runs away from Jackie’s house following a hilarious altercation that ended with a kiss, Becky (Lecy Goranson) calls Roseanne and lets her know she’s staying with her.

“I just wanted to tell you that grandma is at my apartment,” Becky says. “And you two should be ashamed of yourselves. She may not be perfect but she raised you, and she helped us out when we needed it. And now I’m going to do the same for her because it’s the right to do. She’s going to be staying with me.”

“You know she’s broke right?” Roseanne asks her daughter.

“It doesn’t matter… that’s not why I’m doing this… anymore.” Becky admits.

Later Becky backtracks on her decision after a traumatic reveal.

“You gotta do something about grandma,” she says as she walks into the Conner home with her laundry.

“Well, you made it half a day,” Roseanne says.

“She is having sex right now in my apartment with a very old man,” Becky reveals. “You gotta get her out of there right now.”

Jackie and Roseanne venture to Becky’s apartment and find Bev with her new man Lou (Lloyd).

“Girls, this is my boyfriend Lou,” Bev announces as her daughters walk into the bedroom. “He treats me like a queen. Lou, these are my daughters, Roseanne and Jackie, they treat me like a fly in the potato salad.”

“Those are your daughters?” Lou asks. “I would’ve mistake them for your sisters.”

“Uncalled for, Lou,” Jackie says. Roseanne then announces that the couple must leave Becky’s apartment and Lou seems to lose it.

“You don’t need to put up with this kind of disrespect, Beverly. Let’s just get in the car and drive… All we need is a car,” Lou says.

Roseanne then takes on the hilarious task of putting his socks on his feet since he can’t bend down to do it himself. She then takes Lou back to the nursing home while Jackie and Bev figure out their differences and decide she will stay with her from now on.

Coincidence that Christopher Lloyd (who starred in Back to the Future) was on #Roseanne tonight? I mean, the show shot 20 years forward!! 🤔 @RoseanneOnABC @therealroseanne — Bobbie Jo 🙂 (@thisgirlluvsrap) May 2, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.