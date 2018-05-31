Roseanne Barr Allegedly Forced Staffer to Grill Burgers Under Broiling Sun

Before Roseanne Barr wrote a racist tweet that led to the cancellation of ABC‘s Roseanne reboot, the actress was allegedly berating and mistreating staffers onset.

On one occasion, a former TV exec claims in a report, claims Barr once forced a crew member to grill six burgers — all for her — under the sun.

The source told The Sun, that everyone walked on eggshells on the set in the ’90s, where the comedian reportedly displayed a disturbing level of paranoia.

“She was a yeller — she would yell at people especially to people she didn’t recognize and that’s scary when you’re exhibiting this extreme diva behavior to people who didn’t do anything,” said the former exec, who reportedly worked with Barr for two years in the 1990s.

“Sometimes people could just walk by her and she’d yell: ‘What are you doing in here?’ She was paranoid that the executive producers were spying on her,” the source said.

“I had an assistant who was a young guy and I needed Roseanne to either look at something or sign something and Roseanne had pretty much barricaded her set from executives coming by because she was paranoid.”

When the assistant returned after more than four hours, Page Six reports, he was “really, really upset because she’d given him an apron, made him go outside in the heat and make burgers for him and some others.”

“He was upset that she made him do something that was not his job or in his job description — he wasn’t her assistant,” the source added.

“But he felt like he couldn’t say no. It was fairly demeaning when he’d gone there to ask her to sign papers. I’ll never forget he said she’d made him make her six burgers – six just for her – and she ate them all. Then she had him make burgers for the others.”

The insider noted, however, that he never noticed Barr display any kind of racist behavior.

“I think she is just mean – she’s just always ready to say a horrible thing, whatever will hurt the most,” the source said. “This is nothing new. She’s always been this way and they didn’t even have Ambien back then.”

ABC canceled Roseanne Tuesday after the star tweeted out an offensive comment bout Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama.

On Wednesday, Barr blamed the sleep drug for the Twitter meltdown that led to her show reboot to be canceled by ABC. The company retaliated by releasing a statement saying racism is not a known cause of taking Ambien.