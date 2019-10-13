Robert Forster Dead: ‘Last Man Standing’ Co-Star Tim Allen Breaks Silence Over Late Actor’s Passing

Last Man Standing star Tim Allen sent his condolences to the family of Robert Forster, who died Friday night after a battle with brain cancer. The beloved actor had a recurring role on Last Man Standing as Bud Baxter, the father of Allen’s Mike Baxter. Forster made his final appearance on the show last season.

“So very sad at [Robert’s] passing, he was a gift to me personally and a emotional part of our show,” Allen tweeted. “Prayers and condolences to his beautiful wife and family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The episode where he passed away was one of the most emotional shows I’ve ever watched! So sad for his friends and family! RIP Mr. Forster,” one fan wrote to Allen.

“Sorry to learn of the loss…too early imho. Rich Legacy to inspire. Particularly being an entrepreneur on Last Man Standing. RIP,” another wrote.

Allen was not the first Last Man Standing actor to comment on Forster’s death. Just moments after the news broke, Nancy Travis, who stars as Mike’s wife Vanessa, sent her condolences.

“A truly gifted actor and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. RIP Robert,” Travis tweeted.

Molly McCook, who joined the Fox revival as Mandy Baxter, shared the news on Twitter as well. She simply posted a broken heart emoji, with five heart emojis.

Forster starred as Mike’s liberal-minded father Bud in 10 episodes of Last Man Standing. The two had a combative relationship, as Bud opened a pot dispensary appropriately called Bud’s Buds, a move Mike disapproved of.

Bud died between Seasons 6 and 7, but his death was a major plot point in the episode “Man vs. Myth.” In the episode, Mike finally had to come to terms with his father’s death and the difficult relationship they had while he was alive.

Forster died on Friday, the same day his final film appearance was released. He appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released on Netflix hours before his death. In the film, he reprised his original Breaking Bad role Ed.

Forster is survived by his third wife, Evie, and his children Elizabeth, Katherine, Robert and Maeghen.

The actor started his film career in the late 1960s. After years of short-lived TV roles and parts in obscure movies, Forster experienced a career comeback thanks to his Oscar-nominated performance in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film Jackie Brown.

Forster’s other recent credits include the Twin Peaks revival, The Descendants, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, Alcatraz, Heroes, Lucky Number Slevin and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Photo credit: Fox