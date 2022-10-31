'Riverdale' Stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch Channel 'Hocus Pocus' for Halloween

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch teamed up for an iconic Halloween costume as they transformed themselves into the Sanderson sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus. A month after the 1993 cult classic film's sequel was released, Reinhart became Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Sarah, while Mendes channeled Kathy Najimy's character, Mary, and Petsch took on Bette Midler's sister, Winifred.

The trio shared photos of themselves sporting spot-on costumes from designer Marco Marco, which Reinhart captioned, "It's just a little HOCUS POCUS." Petsch wrote alongside her post, "SISTAAAAAS," while Mendes teased in hers, "hoecus pocus." The actors also posed for solo shots they captioned with lines from their characters in the movies, which for Reinhart was, "Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!"

Petsch quoted Winifred in her solo caption, writing, "This time, if we see a teenager, we will kill it," and even shared a TikTok in which she can be seen lip-synching the famous line, "Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" Mendes shared her take on "little miss Mary Sanderson" in her caption, thanking the hair and makeup artists who made the look possible, saying, "You understood the assignment." The Riverdale trio rocked their costumes to Vas Morgan's Halloween party in West Hollywood over the weekend, where they rubbed elbows with other costume-clad celebs.

The trio even got the seal of approval from Hocus Pocus 2 star Froy Gutierrez, who commented three clapping hand emojis on Petsch's group photo. Hocus Pocus 2 premiered last month, nearly 30 years after the 1993 original was released, and quickly shot up to Disney+'s No. 1 movie debut domestically. Midler, Parker, Najimy and Doug Jones returned for the sequel alongside Gutierrez.

The CW stars aren't strangers to dressing up as a group. In 2021, the trio transformed into the Powerpuff Girls, with Reinhart rocking blonde pigtails as Bubbles, Petsch sporting a big red bow as Blossom and Mendes turning into Buttercup with her blunt black bob. "You asked... we delivered," Reinhart captioned a group photo on Instagram. "Powerpuff Girls." Riverdale is currently in production on its seventh and final season, which is expected to premiere sometime next year.