Riley Keough's Next TV Show Sounds Pretty Gruesome

Fresh off the heels of her starring role in Amazon Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, Riley Keough is ready to take on a new role. The actress, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has been cast in Under the Bridge, Hulu's upcoming limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name.

The upcoming series is based on Godfrey's 2005 novel about the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Canadian Reena Virk, who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of Virk's murder, with Godrey's book taking readers into the hidden world of the accused and revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Keough will star as Godfrey in Hulu's adaptation, which was announced just a week before Godfrey died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital in November 2022 at the age of 54. In 1997, Godfrey, a rebellious novelist, returned to her hometown of Victoria, British Columbia and "immersed herself in the too-strange-to-believe case of Virk's murder," per Deadline, which noted that Godfrey "was entrusted by the teenagers accused of the crime and gained unique access to the story."

Along with Keough, the series will also star Vritika Gupta (American Halloween) as Virk, a "a self-conscious, uneasy yet bold loner searching for a group of friends she can call her own," and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) as Virk's mother Suman Virk, "a devout Jehovah's Witness and a woman who is desperately trying to bring her daughter to heel after a tumultuous year of rebellion." The seires will explore the mother-daughter duo's lives both before and after the teen's death. Javon "Wanna" Walton (Euphoria) will star as Warren, "a soft-spoken and baby-faced kid who is considered a 'role model' by his peers and teachers. Warren runs with the Crips, which also include Aiyana Goodfellow's (Small Axe) Dusty. Lily Gladstone (Certain Women) will portray Cam Bentland, one of the only women of color on the police force in Victoria. Series regulars include Izzy G, Chloe Guidry, and Ezra Faroque Khan.

In addition to starring, Keough will also executive produce Under the Bridge with Gina Gammell via their production company, Felix Culpa. Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book and executive producing. The upcoming series is from ABC Signature and will premiere on Hulu. A premiere date for Under the Bridge hasn't yet been announced.