Riley Keough Reveals Her 'Daisy Jones' 'Awkward' Sex Scene Experience

It has been an emotional year for the 'Mad Max' star, but she had this to put a smile on her face.

Riley Keough went to bat to promote her new limited series, Daisy Jones & The Six, for Amazon Prime Video. According to Entertainment Tonight, Keough had a sex scene in the series that was originally planned for a random actor. But the producers got a wild idea, giving the actress someone they know a little better. Keough shared the details with Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night.

"Well, the cameo came about because I have to have intercourse," Keough said to Meyers. "With a random person on the show...And the producers were like, 'It would be so funny if it were your husband."

Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen met during the production of Mad Max: Fury Road. Smith-Petersen played the guitar-wielding Doof Warrior, riding the stereo truck and blasting flames mid-solo, so they don't share a lot of screen time but the relationship also makes sense. But with their scene in Daisy Jones, they were as close as two performers can get and it was not fun.

"It was more awkward," she told Meyers. "I think that they were thinking it would be less awkward, then we got there and like this is really uncomfortable. Because, I mean, like, for one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband."

She was adamant that typically she's a pro in those intimate scenes and keeps things on point, but she admitted that all they could do was laugh and giggle the entire moment. "And I feel like I really kept feeling inclined to be like, 'In real life, it's not like this,'" Keough added. "And then I was like, 'I'll just, you know, keep that to myself.'"

The couple were married in 2015 and had their first child together in 2022. This isn't the first time Keough referenced the cameo by the way. She brought it up in a chat with Nischelle Turner and ET, stopping short of spoiling the major details.

It's a fun story and it has to be a welcome distraction from the grief and drama sparked by the loss of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. The actress is reportedly not on speaking terms with her grandmother over legal actions on Presley's trust, all on top of dealing with the loss of her mother.