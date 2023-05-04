Why New Taylor Jenkins Reid Books Won't Be Coming for a While

Book lovers making their way through their 2023 reading challenges shouldn't anticipate adding any new Taylor Jenkins Reid books to their list anytime soon. While the author has become a BookTok sensation and has numerous best-sellers to her name, Jenkins Reid revealed in a recent interview with TIME that she is taking the opportunity to rest before getting starting on any new projects.

Opening up to the outlet about her decade-long writing career, Reid confirmed that she currently has no plans to begin work on another novel just yet. According to Jenkins Reid, she plans to read more books, including classics she never got around to, and experience more of life, something that she hopes will spark new ideas.

"I want to have that feeling where I'm not itching to get to the computer because I want to feel like I did something today-I'm itching because I have so much I want to say," Reid said. "The next time I have a book come out, I want to show up and be a different writer."

The writing break is warranted. After all, Reid has been working for a decade straight, churning out a total of eight books since her first novel, Forever, Interrupted, was published in 2013. Her most recent novel, Carrie Soto Is Back, was published in 2022 and concluded a quartet of books about famous women throughout various decades. That quartet began with 2017's The Seven Husband's of Evelyn Hugo, which has been lauded for its representation of a queer woman of color and become a sensation on TikTok and beyond. The novel tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, a 1960s Hollywood icon who at the age of 79 gives her final interview to Monique Grant, a little-known journalist, detailing her seven marriages and one true love. The second novel in the quartet, Daisy Jones and The Six, is about a fictional '70s rock band. The quartet also includes Malibu Rising and Carrie Soto is Back, about a female athlete.

Books aside, Reid has been busy dabbling in the TV and film world. Daisy Jones and The Six was recently adapted into a limited series for Amazon Prime Video, with Netflix currently in the works on a film adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, with Reid attached as executive producer. Adaptations of both Malibu Rising and Carrie Soto is Back are also in the works.

While it will likely be some time before a new book from Jenkins Reid hits the shelves, fans of the author have no shortage of books to add to their reading lists. Along with the quartet of novels centered around fictional famous women, Jenkins Reid's other novels include Forever, Interrupted, After I Do, Maybe in Another Life, and One True Loves.