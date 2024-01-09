'Rick and Morty' Season 7 DVD Release Date Revealed

Rick and Morty Season 7 just wrapped up a few weeks ago, and now it's coming to Blu-ray and DVD. The physical media releases will be available on March 12, 2024 in three formats. They come with a range of special features and collectors' items for die-hard fans.

Adult Swim and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced the hard copies of "Rick and Morty: The Complete Seventh Season" this week. All ten episodes of the new season will be released in a Steelbook for $34.99, on Blu-ray for $24.99 and on DVD for $19.99. Each of these will include special features including the ten "Inside the Episode" featurettes that aired after each episode, as well as some never-before-seen content.

In "Directing Unmortricken," director Jacob Hair goes more in-depth on his process for the episode where Rick Sanchez finally faces down his nemisis, Rick Prime. For one of the most action-packed episodes ever, fans will definitely appreciate a closer look. Meanwhile, in "The Characters of Season 7" featurette, the artists and animators open their doors to show fans how this season's new characters were designed from start to finish.

Finally, a new featurette titled "Inside Season 7" will take a look back at the entire season in the same way that "Inside the Episode" segments look back at each installment. It will note the big shifts in the story, including the writers' approach to big story moments and more self-contained episodes.

Rick and Morty Season 7 was the first with new lead voice actors Ian Cardoni as Rick and Harry Belden as Morty Smith. It concluded the hunt for Rick Prime and reintroduced the ominous presence of "Evil Morty," and perhaps most importantly it kicked off the story of Rick discovering a new purpose in life for himself. Along the way it included some new stand-alone stories, some heartwarming character moments and some teasers for things to come. The series has been renewed through Season 10, but there's no guessing where it will go between now and then – nor how long it may really continue.

Rick and Morty Season 7 aired on Adult Swim, and you can stream it on the Adult Swim app with a valid cable login. You can also rent or purchase a digital copy of the show on PVOD stores including Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video and Vudu. However, those services are still beholden to licensing agreements that may not last forever. For die-hard fans, a hard copy is the best way to ensure you'll have access to your favorite shows. This season is also scheduled to join the subscription-based streaming services Max and Hulu on Jan. 22, 2024. Pick up the Steelbook, Blu-ray or DVD starting on March 12, 2024.