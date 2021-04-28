'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Premiere Date and Trailer: What to Know

✖

Rick and Morty Season 5 is almost here! The series returns on Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The network announced the premiere date, released a trailer and got fans' heads spinning all at once with a big announcement in March.

Rick and Morty has finally broken its streak of long waits between seasons, with Season 5 premiering just over a year after Season 4 ended. Adult Swim is celebrating with a special launch event called Rick and Morty Day, described as a "new multiverse holiday. It means that on both cable and social media, Adult Swim will offer sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes footage and other special surprises Rick and Morty fans. That all leads up to the big premiere on the night of June 20.

Rick and Morty was created by Community creator Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who also voices both of the titular characters. It centers around the relationship between a mad scientist grandfather and his socially awkward grandson, who go on multi-dimensional adventures yet still find themselves beholden to familial obligations.

The series launched in 2013, and quickly became a global sensation. However, the long waits between ten-episode seasons frustrated fans, leading to a whole genre of memes and self-effacing jokes from the series creators. Finally, in 2018 Adult Swim renewed the series for 70 more episodes, giving the producers the freedom to work more quickly without renegotiating contracts after every season. They told fans that this would shorten the wait between installments.

True to their word, Season 5 is now premiering just over a year after Season 4, which started in November of 2019 and finished in the following spring. Additionally, the show's creators have periodically dropped hints about how far ahead they are in the production process. At the virtual Adult Swim Festival 2020, Harmon told fans: "I think we're working on Season 7 right now, I can't even keep track. I wouldn't know if I were spoiling Season 5 or Season 6."

Last month, writer Alex Rubens confirmed that the Rick and Morty writers are currently working on Season 7 of the show. Meanwhile, other hints from the voice cast and animation crew indicate that they're working year-round now too. All this is good news for fans, but none is better than the glimpses given in the new trailer. Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. The rest of the series is streaming now on Hulu and HBO Max.

