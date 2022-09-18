'RHOA': Sheree Whitfield Admits to Using Same Manufacturer as SHEIN for Athletic Leisure Line

Sheree Whitfield is finally responding to the backlash about her clothing line SHE by Sheree. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star released her highly-anticipated athleisure line, 14 years after the initial concept was introduced on Season 2 of the Bravo reality show. The finale episode of Season 14 showed her fashion showcase of 20 pieces for men and women. The official website launched immediately after but crashed due to an alleged overwhelming amount of traffic the infrastructure was unable to support. But once fans were able to view the designs, they not only complained the pieces were overpriced – with joggers costing over $100 and T-Shirts costing just as much – they also said the designs were carbon copies of other workout gear found on fast fashio sites from the likes of SHEIN, Fashionnova, and Amazon.

In a recent interview, Whitfield explained that she uses a similar manufacturer. She also shot back at claims that she doesn't actually design her pieces. "You know everyone won't, like I'm in a crop top right now- everybody can't, won't wear a crop top. So incorporating other merch into the line, I'm not designing everything," she explained, per The Jasmine Brand. "I don't design hats, I don't design things like that. So, all I can say is that apparently SHEIN or SHY-IN or whatever, they shop at the same production."

Regarding the manufacturer she uses to sell to other fast fashion brands, Whitfield said: "Shame on that private label for selling – anything that you sell to FashionNova or SHEIN you shouldn't sell to anybody else."

Whitfield also addressed complaints about the website not being available on time. She says plenty of celebrities brands sites have endure the same because of so much traffic on the site at once.

"You know what? This isn't the first time that this has been done. I don't understand why people hold me to a different, you know, degree than everybody else," she said. "Any of these online boutiques, a lot of these stores you go to, a lot of designers, it's called private label. They're not necessarily designing every garment in their line and some are not designing any of them."