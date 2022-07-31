'RHOA': Sheree Whitfield's Ex Says She Lied About Him Standing Her Up

Sheree Whitfield's been crying over Tyrone Gilliams on the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Bravo star dated her former prison bae on and off for a decade, even through his lengthy prison sentence for fraud. But she stood beside him. After his release in 2020, they continued dating long distance while she lived in the ATL, and he stayed on supervised release on home confinement in a halfway house in Philadelphia. But things came tumbling down after she says Gilliams intentionally stood her up on a lunch date in Philly that was scheduled to be filmed for the show. In his first in-depth interview since the scene aired, Gilliams says Whitfield is lying about what really went down.

"I [was] on home confinement, and I wasn't allowed. It was not an approved activity," he told The Jasmine Brand. "Now, if I had an agreement–if it was already agreed that I was working for the network, because that could've happened prior to that–then, I could've shown up and not get in trouble. But I'm not going to risk my life for anybody, to go back to prison. I didn't stand her up, and, more importantly, you can't stand up somebody where they know where you are. I don't care if it's man, woman–you know, no matter what your persuasion is, straight or gay–if [it's] your significant other or your partner, you know where they lay their heads. So, in my case, you definitely knew where I was because I was [under] home confinement."

Whitfield revealed in a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they continued communicating with each other, but that Gilliams stopped calling her after watching the show air. He says he feels Whitfield is more concerned with creating a storyline for the show and not for his well-being.

"I understand she's a reality star. She has to do certain things based on her job. But when your moves and the things that you're doing is impacting my freedom for anything, by any means necessary, that right there didn't sit well with me," he explained. "I gracefully stepped aside, bowed out. Not out of no anger, no animosity. But when I see that you're gonna expose me and not look out for my best interests, I just needed to step away."