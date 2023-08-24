Remembering Meghan Markle's Forgotten 'Castle' Role

As Meghan Markle reportedly considers coming back to acting, it's time to remember her role on Castle. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a single episode of the ABC crime drama during Season 4. In Season 4, Episode 17, "Once Upon a Crime," women dressed as fairytale characters are found dead. Markle appeared as serial killer Charlotte Boyd, who was responsible for the murders of three people.

Although the death of her friend was unintentional, she purposely injected two girls with ketamine and oxycodone, fearing that they would go to the police about what happened years ago. While Charlotte made herself to be the victim, Castle is able to put the pieces together and deduces that she is responsible. The role is definitely not like Rachel Zane on Suits, nor is it close to her royal duties, but it shows the range that she has.

In 2018, Nathan Fillion recalled to ET about working with Markle and how she played a princess before she was even part of the Royal Family. The Duchess' character was also Sleeping Beauty, so a princess who goes rogue is not something you see every day. Even Fillion forgot what her role was, as he says, "I remember the entire episode, and I remember she was one of our fairytale princesses. I forgot that she was the murderer and I am shocked! I am shocked!"

Meghan Markle may not be acting anymore, at least for now, but fans have plenty to look back on. Perhaps the biggest one is Suits, which is currently and still crushing it on Netflix. Aside from her Deal or No Deal days as well, she's also appeared in shows like 90210, CSI: Miami, The League, and more. Markle made her acting debut on Married… with Children back in 1995. It seems like a role of hers is always being resurfaced, and for good reason. Maybe the Duchess will return to her acting roots someday. At least fans can still look forward to some projects from her as hers and Prince Harry's Netflix deal continues.

Fans can watch Markle's episode of Castle now on Hulu, along with all eight seasons. Her character may be a psycho serial killer, but it is pretty funny to see her as a princess, even if it's make-believe. If only she knew that six years later, she would marry an actual prince.