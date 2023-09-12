Meghan Markle Appeared on Major '90s Sitcom When She Was Just a Kid

Meghan Markle may be known for Suits, but the Duchess of Sussex once appeared on an episode of Married... with Children. She made her acting debut in an uncredited role as a student in the Season 9 episode, "The Undergraduate," of the Fox sitcom. Airing back in 1995, the episode saw Kelly getting a secret admirer who wanted to take her to his Junior High School prom. Meanwhile, Bud sneaks in as a DJ to play slow songs to avenge his firing.

Even though Markle was on a singular episode with no credit, she actually spent a lot of time on the series. Via Page Six, in 2019, Ed O'Neill appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While playing a game where he had to identify celebrities in pictures, he got one of the Duchess. O'Neill, who starred as Al Bundy on the sitcom, went on to recall how Markle grew up on the set of the show since her father, Thomas Markle, worked on the series as a camera operator.

(Photo: Fox)

O'Neill mentioned how Meghan Markle "used to come on the set in her little Catholic school uniform. She was, like, 9." It only took nine seasons for her to finally appear in an episode, even if it was a small role. Of course, that probably only helped develop her love for acting in the following years. In a 2013 interview with Esquire, she opened up about growing up on Married… with Children and how it was a "big change" from her Catholic school because the nature of the series wasn't really what someone so young should have been around. That didn't stop the duchess from exploring the acting world more. She would go on to appear in a number of shows in small roles, including General Hospital, 90210, and Knight Rider, not to mention her iconic turn as a caseholder on Deal or No Deal.

The small roles would eventually lead her to Suits for seven seasons before leaving to attend to her royal duties. She may not be an actress anymore, but it is pretty incredible to look back at her previous roles to see how far she's come. It was only a matter of time before she appeared on Married… with Children. But it is sweet to see how young she was. She was only on one episode of Married… with Children, but obviously, that appearance did something for her.

(Photo: Fox)

All 11 seasons of Married… with Children are streaming on Hulu, so fans will be able to see a young Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, before she hit it big. Of course, Suits is still crushing it on Netflix as well, so there are a few ways to watch some of Markle's best roles pre-Royal Family.