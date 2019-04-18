‘Rel,’ ‘The Gifted’ Canceled by Fox

Fox canceled comedy series Rel and drama The Gifted Wednesday.

The network announced the cancellation of two 20th Century Fox Television-produced series, a few weeks after the studio was included in the $71.3 billion asset sale from Fox to Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these are the first cancelations for the newly independent broadcast network.

Rel is canceled after only one season. The multi-camera comedy starred Lil Rel Howery (The Carmichael Show) as a guy whose life turns upside down after he finds out his wife is having an affair with his barber and begins to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago.

The comedy was inspired by Lil Rel’s life, with Jerrod Carmichael as an executive producer. The cancellation of the series comes as the cast and crew still mourn the passing of co-star Kevin Barnett in January.

The comedian passed away in Tijuana, Mexico, of a non traumatic hemorrhage caused by pancreatitis. Aside from his work on Rel, the actor also wrote an episode of Broad City, along with episodes of The Carmichael Show and The Eric Andrew Show.

The Gifted, which recently aired its Season 2 finale, was produced by Marvel Television. The show’s renewal was considered a long shot since almost all Marvel shows are now on Disney-owned streaming platforms, following Netflix cutting ties with the company leading to the cancellation of all its original Marvel series.

The cancellations arrive as former AMC head Charlie Collier took over operations of the broadcast network and looking to change things up on the new Fox.

His first series order was for the highly-anticipated documentary-style Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff, with many of the original cast set to return. The network is also set to welcome new animated series including Bless the Harts and Duncanville, joining the previously renewed Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and Family Guy.

The network also already renewed Monday drama series The Resident, 9-1-1 and reality series The Masked Singer for the 2019-2020 season. The network will reportedly have even fewer slots for scripted originals as it will add more spots with the NFL, Major League Baseball and WWE.

The network has not announced the fate of drama series Empire and Star, as well as for popular comedy series Last Man Standing, which the network revived last year following ABC canceling it the year prior. News of renewals and cancellations will likely come before the network’s upfronts presentation in May.