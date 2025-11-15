‘Reba’s Melissa Peterman Tapped to Host NBC’s ‘Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’

Melissa Peterman is celebrating Thanksgiving in a fun way.

Deadline reports that the Reba and Happy’s Place star will host NBC’s Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hour-long special will air the night before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and feature interviews with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performers Cobie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw, and Jewel. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the floats and balloons. In addition, Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will spotlight the Radio City Rockettes’ 100th anniversary, a LEGO float, a California marching band making their Parade debut, and a sneak peek of the much-anticipated performance from EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami of HUNTR/X from the Netflix phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters.

HAPPY’S PLACE — Season: 2 — Pictured: Melissa Peterman as Gabby — (Photo by: Peggy Sirota/NBC)

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade marks the 99th telecast. It kicked off in 1931 via radio and has been airing on NBC since 1953. In March, the network secured the rights for the parade for at least the next decade. It came after it was reported that NBC was looking to pay a massive sum in order to keep the major event. NBCUniversal’s new deal with Macy’s extends the rights to broadcast the parade on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock through at least 2035.

Peterman can currently be seen as Gabby in the second season of the NBC sitcom Happy’s Place. Also starring Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn, Happy’s Place airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. In Season 2, “Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you’re born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace.”

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

The actress is best known for her role as Barbra Jean Hart on the early 2000s sitcom Reba alongside McEntire. The show ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006 on The WB and an additional season on The CW from 2006 to 2007 after The WB and UPN merged. Additional credits include Baby Daddy, Young Sheldon, Person, Place or Thing, and Here Comes the Boom.

Catch Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thanksgiving at 8:30 a.m. ET.