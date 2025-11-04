26 Performers Joining This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup

Now that Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and Macy’s is wasting no time.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has revealed its full lineup, featuring a whopping 26 performers.

The 99th annual parade will air on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 a.m. across the country, with an array of balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrities, and more. The performer lineup ranges from Foreigner, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Busta Rhymes, Kool & the Gang, and Gavin DeGraw to HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, Meg Donnelly, Lauren Spencer Smith, and TikTok breakout Mr. Fantasy, to many, many more. Take a look at who all will be gracing your TV screens on Thanksgiving.

Busta Rhymes

Calum Scott

Christopher Jackson

Ciara

Colbie Caillat

Darlene Love

Debbie Gibson

Drew Baldridge

EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters

Foreigner

Gavin DeGraw

Jewel

Kool & the Gang

Lauren Spencer Smith

Lil Jon

Luísa Sonza

Matteo Bocelli

Meg Donnelly

Mickey Guyton

Mr. Fantasy

Roman Mejia

Russell Dickerson

Shaggy

Taylor Momsen

Teyana Taylor

Tiler Peck

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings families together like nothing else on television and remains a beloved tradition for millions,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Macy’s and look forward to working with them to produce a spectacular parade that we know so many people love and cherish.”

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation’s stories and traditions for generations,” added Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer. “The most wonderful stories start at the Parade. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats, and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country.”

In addition to the performers, the parade will include 34 balloons, 29 floats, 11 marching bands, four balloonicles, 33 clown crews, nine performance groups, and 15 specialty units. Fans can also expect performances from Broadway hits Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime, as well as the Radio City Rockettes, who are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. Of course, the parade will be leading up to Santa Claus’ appearance as he ushers in the holiday season. It all begins on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. on NBC.