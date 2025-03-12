NBC Locks Down Rights to Major Live Event Until 2035

Everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is sticking around. NBC has landed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the next decade.

It was previously reported that the network was looking to pay a massive sum in order to keep the major television event, which has been its home since 1953. According to TheWrap, NBCUniversal has struck a new deal with Macy’s to extend the rights and will continue to broadcast the parade on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock through at least 2035.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Macy’s is excited to grow our broadcasting and streaming deal with NBCUniversal as the appetite for our content continues to grow,” Macy’s chief marketing officer Sharon Otterman said in a statement. “This is a significant expansion of our long-standing relationship that will increase the visibility of Macy’s and all our content offerings.”

Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: NBC)

“This extension of our partnership with Macy’s means we can continue to deliver the memorable live holiday entertainment millions of viewers have loved for decades,” Jen Neal, NBCUniversal Media Group’s executive vice president of live events and specials, added. “Watching the Macy’s specials on NBC and Peacock has become such a cherished tradition for so many families, and we take that responsibility very seriously in making sure they have the absolute best experience every year.”

In addition to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the deal also includes broadcast and streaming rights for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, a Macy’s Parade-eve special, and a new special program that has yet to be announced. Wall Street Journal reported in November that if NBC were to keep the Parade going on the network, a new deal would allegedly cost an average fee of more than $60 million, around $40 million more than the current contract.

It’s unknown how much NBC paid for this new deal, but all that really matters is that fans will be able to look forward to many more floats, balloons, performances, and more for the next 10 years. Plus, with the 99th Parade this year and the 100th Parade in 2026, there will surely be some big surprises in store. Of course, even if NBC didn’t extend the contract, another network or streamer would have surely picked it up. CBS previously had unauthorized broadcasts of the Parade from 2012 to 2024, and it’s possible the network could have been in contention. But for now, fans won’t have to wonder and can still watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.