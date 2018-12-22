Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan’ Renewed for Season 7

Showtime renewed the Liev Schreiber-starring Ray Donovan for a seventh season, while the show is still in the middle of its sixth, on Thursday.

The new season will start production in New York in Spring 2019.

In Ray Donovan, Schreiber plays the title character, a Hollywood “fixer” who help arranges payoffs, threats and other illegal activities to make sure a client is happy. While he is great at his job, his life was thrown off after his father Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight) was suddenly released from prison. Ray and his team also have the FBI on their backs.

In Season 6, Ray is now in New York and was saved by Staten Island police officer Mac (Domenick Lombardozzi). Unfortunately, that relationship resulted in complicated web Ray has to get out of while trying to keep Anita Novak’s (Lola Glaudini) mayoral campaign running and Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon) happy. Mickey is also seeking revenge from his son and Ray was crushed to learn that his daughter Bridget (Kerris Doesey) plans on breaking from their family.

The all-star cast also includes Eddie Marsan as Ray’s older brother Terry; Dash Mihok as his younger brother Bunchy; Pooch Hall as his younger half-brother Daryll; Katherine Moenning as Lena Barum, Ray’s investigative assistant; and Graham Rogers as Jimmy, Bridget’s boyfriend.

Ray Donovan was created by Ann Biderman and earned a Golden Globe in 2014 for Voight’s performance. Hank Azaria also won an Emmy for his guest role in 2016. Schreiber has also been nominated for a Golden Globe five times and an Emmy three times for the show.

“I love Ray. I think he is a really conflicted character. Like all great drama, there’s a real duality to him, tremendous weakness, which usually belies violence and rage. And I think we can all identify with those extremes, at times,” Schreiber said in a 2017 interview with ABC News.

While Donovan is a very serious character, Schreiber said his sons help pull him out of the character whenever he gets home. Schreiber has two sons, Alexander Pete and Samuel Kai, with ex-girlfriend Naomi Watts.

“One of the best tricks for me to get rid of Ray is to come home and see the kids, because they don’t really give a crap what I’ve been doing all day, and that kind of shatters any illusions I have of being Ray,” the actor explained.

Aside from Ray Donovan, Schreiber also voiced Kingpin in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and the dog Spots in Isle of Dogs this year.

New episodes of Ray Donovan air on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays. The Season 6 finale airs on Jan. 13.

