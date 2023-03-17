'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Learns Fate of Talk Show in Second Season

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown's syndicated talk show Karamo has been renewed for a second season. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News Executive Vice President Tracie Wilson confirmed Thursday morning that the daily, one-hour talk show was picked up for Season 2, praising Brown in a statement as "a charismatic television personality who has resonated with viewers in his premiere season." Wilson added, "drawing from his unique experience as a social service worker, author and father, he brings a fresh perspective with creative ideas for every show. We're thrilled to bring another season to the daytime audience."

Launching in fall 2022 as a replacement Maury, which was canceled in early 2022 following a more than 30-year run, Karamo is a conflict talk show that, per the official synopsis, "takes the best elements of daytime talk while utilizing Karamo's unique personal journey to foster human connection." The show sees the reality TV personality, author, actor, producer, and activist addressing a range of topics, including infidelity, DNA mystery, parenting, and complex family dynamics. Karamo also features a segment called "Unlock The Phone," where guests have the opportunity for Brown's investigative team to uncover their partners' cell phone history to identify potential infidelities.

"I'm beyond excited for a second season where we will continue to bring the audience compelling stories, helping everyday people have life-changing breakthroughs," Brown said of the renewal. "NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the station groups have been so supportive and I'm so thankful to them. As an openly gay and black man hosting a syndicated daytime talk show, this means so much to me, but also to a community that often isn't represented."

While Brown's talk show will be receiving a second season, it seemingly won't affect his future with Queer Eye. In an interview with Variety, Brown, when asked about the show's future, said, "Please let there be 40 more seasons of Queer Eye," the star sharing that he loves "working with those four yahoos, but secondly, I grew up poor. Just because you got a new job, you don't leave the old one. I don't know how rich people do it, but just because you've got a new check, don't mean you leave the old check." Brown described Queer Eye as "a training ground for me to do what I'm doing here." He said he and Queer Eye's other stars are "hoping that fans will write in because I don't think any reality show on Netflix has ran past eight seasons, so we're going to be the longest. We want to keep going."

Karamo is sold in 85% of the country and appears on leading station groups across the country including Nexstar, Weigel, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Sinclair, Capitol, Block, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting, and more. The talk show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions, the production team behind successful NBCU talk shows including The Steve Wilkos Show, The Jerry Springer Show, Judge Jerry, and Maury.