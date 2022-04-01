Controversial Daytime Show Ends After 31 Years On-Air

After 31 years, Maury Povich’s time on TV is coming to a close. Povich’s iconic, controversial and downright weird talk show has been canceled. According to TVLine, the show will wind down production this spring, continuing to air repeats in syndication. There will be no new episodes.

According to TVLine, The Maury Povich Show started back in 1991 after Povich left his role at A Current Affair in 1990. The show later shortened its name to just Maury in 1997 and jumped to NBCUniversal’s control. The show’s last renewal was for 2021-2022, well past its 3,000th episode in 2016.

The end of Maury is the latest addition to an already shifting daytime landscape, with several departures and additions in just the past year alone. Not only will we see an end to Ellen and The Wendy Williams Show, but we will also see the addition of a talk show from Jennifer Hudson alongside other stars and musicians like Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson. The panel talk shows have also seen plenty of drama, with the exit of Sharon Osbourne on The Talk and a cavalcade of daytime mishaps on The View,

Povich’s show was cut more from the cloth of contemporaries like Phil Donahue, Sally Jessy Raphael, Jerry Springer and Morton Downey. While he didn’t venture too deep into the controversy like Downey or Springer, Povich’s show was highlighted by versions of the same thing and a focus on paternity tests, lie detectors and troubled teens.

The show’s paternity tests and the wild, over-the-top reactions from guests would have fans glued to their TVs. They also became meme-worthy moments with the rise of the internet, helping the show live on long after competitors had gone off the air.

Most recently, Povich teamed with Lil Nas X for a fun advertisement for Montero ahead of its release. At 83 years old, Povich has found a way to extend his career and happiness well into the 21st century. Not a bad run.