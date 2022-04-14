'Maury' Replacement Revealed

✖

In the wake of Maury coming to an end, a new talk show is set to take its place. Deadline reported that Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is getting his own daytime talk show that will fill the void left by the end of Maury Povich's show. Brown's new show, which will be titled Karamo, will launch later this year.

Deadline noted that Brown previously served as a frequent guest host on Maury. So, it's not totally surprising to see that they have tapped him to be Maury's daytime replacement. The Queer Eye star's talk show has been sold in 90% of the United States in advance of its launch, which is expected to take place in the fall. This will mark a new era for the daytime TV landscape, as it comes after Maury's more than 30 years on the air.

Friends, big news!!! I got my own daytime talk show coming this fall called ‘Karamo’ @KaramoShow I’m so ready to have fun and help people! pic.twitter.com/D0yB2H6Wmw — Karamo (@Karamo) April 13, 2022

"Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life's dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience," Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, said about the news. "Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country."

Brown also released a statement and expressed his excitement. He noted that it's long been a "dream" of his to have an opportunity such as this one. The Real World alum even mentioned that he grew up watching the likes of Povich and Phil Donohue. Brown added that he hopes that his talk show can serve as a conduit to bring people around the country together. His statement read, in part, "My biggest goal is to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life. As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let's start talking and growing."