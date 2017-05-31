‘Property Brothers’ Address Rumors of ‘Fixer Upper’ Feud

Drew and Jonathan Scott are preparing for the new season of their hit HGTV show, Brother vs. Brother, and they’ve asked for some help from a couple of old friends.

“We’re one big family, which is why we love bringing [fellow HGTV personalities] to judge us,” Drew told Fox News. “We legit let them judge us any way they want.”

So naturally, the brothers were pretty surprised when rumors of a feud between them and Chip and Joanna Gaines took off.

“We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well,” Drew said. “Our show started airing in 2011 and over that time, we’ve met [Chip and Joanna] once or twice. They were really nice.”

He also added that the two home improvement shows are very different, so there isn’t much room for a feud between the brothers and the Fixer Upper stars.

“Chip and Joanna keep to where they are in Waco and do their own thing, where Drew and I, we travel around,” Jonathan chimed in.

Besides, Drew and Jonathan are way too focused on competing against each other in the newest season of their show.

“When we compete, it’s not to knock each other down. We push each other to do better. We’re not malicious, but we do prank each other and have fun,” Drew said.

Though if you ask Jonathan, he’ll give you a much different answer.

“Drew takes pranking to a whole other level,” Jonathan revealed, remembering the time Drew put a live crocodile in the house in New Orleans that he was renovating during a previous season of the show.

So to keep things even between them, the dynamic duo brought in their brother, JD.

“JD plays the middle man, the referee,” Jonathan said. “He’s the perfect go-to. He knows hoe we’ll react to things…we’ve got a great family dynamic and not taking ourselves too seriously.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @PropertyBrother