Sitcom Veteran to Guest Star in 'Night Court' Episode

As Night Court Season 2 continues, a sitcom veteran made an appearance in the famous courtroom. CBR debuted an exclusive new clip from this week's episode of the NBC series, which featured a guest appearance from comedian Dave Foley. He is most known for his roles in NewsRadio, Blast from the Past, The Middle, Hot in Cleveland, and Young Sheldon. Now he can add Night Court to that growing filmography, and there's no telling what could be next for him.

In Season 2, Episode 12, "The Duke's a Hazard," Foley appeared as a royal valet, harboring a long-standing family feud with John Larroquette's Dan. The actor is the latest to guest star on the reboot, following Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, among others. Considering his character's ties to Larroquette's, there could be the possibility of him returning, but that may depend on how they would bring him back and what his schedule looks like.

While Foley and Larroquette had an on-screen reunion for their characters, there was a different kind of reunion behind the scenes. Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar had a recent guest appearance, reuniting with his former co-star, Melissa Rauch. It's definitely been exciting seeing all of these guest stars, especially since Night Court is only in its second season. There is no telling who else will show up, but that's just the fun of it.

Meanwhile, Marsha Warfield is returning as Roz for the upcoming Season 2 finale, airing on Mar. 26. The synopsis, via IMDb, reads, "Roz finds herself in court after her wedding venue falls through, prompting Abby to offer up the courthouse for the big day; Dan strikes up a connection with a wedding guest who has ties to his past, only to realize that his reputation precedes him." Even though Night Court is already ending this season, hopefully, it won't be long until NBC renews the series for a third season.

For those who have missed Dave Foley's episode or simply want to watch it again, it is currently streaming on Peacock along with the rest of Night Court's episodes. If the series is renewed for Season 3, it's likely many more guest stars will be coming. NBC has already started making some decisions on the upcoming season, including recently axing two reality shows, meaning more decisions will be on the way very soon.