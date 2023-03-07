'Night Court' Star Lacretta Opens up About Paying Tribute to Original Bailiffs Bull and Roz

lacretta

When putting on the Night Court bailiff uniform, actress Lacretta made sure to pay tribute to her predecessors Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield while also carving her own path as the hilarious Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous. Lacretta opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday's all-new episode of the NBC reboot series, saying that she was "thrilled and honored" to take the role first filled by Bull and Roz in the original Night Court.

"I definitely want to honor Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield, and I feel like I've accomplished that," she told PopCulture. "Richard Moll was very strange, but in a beautiful and charming kind of way. And Marsha Warfield was very no-nonsense, very grounded, and very regal. And I feel like there's just a nice blend of them in Gurgs." She continued, "But then, [Gurgs] stands on her own in her own right. So I feel like I'm taking care of all aspects."

Working with John Larroquette was a wonderful way to bridge the way from the original Night Court to the revival, as the sitcom's original cast member returned to his role as Dan Fielding. "Just to hear the stories that he has, the memories that he has between where he is today and where he was then, it's really nice," Lacretta said. "He's got great stories. And just watching him as an actor ... I'm always taking notes because it's magic. What he does is very fine."

When it comes to Season 2 of Night Court, which NBC ordered last month, Lacretta said she wants to "leave it open" when it comes to the adventures awaiting Gurgs, Fielding, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), Olivia (India de Beaufort) and Neil (Kapil Talwalkar). "I just want to learn more about everybody, and I want to see where they grow as a work family," she shared. "Whatever surprises and surprise guests come along the way is going to be magic."

"We came out the gate strong, we're remaining strong, and we've got a second season," she continued. "Someone commented that every episode gets better and better. Every episode features us more and more, and that's just going to continue to happen." Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.