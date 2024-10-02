Live-Action 'Rugrats' Movie in the Works

If you have always wondered what the Rugrats babies would look like in real life, then we have some good news. The mischievous cartoon kids are reportedly being eyed for a live-action/CGI hybrid movie, from Paramount.

Deadline reports that Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore has been tapped to helm the film, from a script by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day and SNL writer Streeter Seidell. (The pair also co-wrote Home Sweet Home Alone (2021) for Disney+.) At this time, there are no casting or plot details available.

In addition to directing Pitch Perfect, Moore also directed the comedy film Sisters (2015) starring Tina Fey and Amy Pohler, as well as the 2022 action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. Most notably, Moore was nominated for a Tony Award in 2004 for his work directing the musical Avenue Q, which opened Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre and then moved to Broadway at the John Golden Theatre in July 2003. Other stage show shows Moore directed include the 2005 Broadway revival of Steel Magnolias and Shrek the Musical.

Rugrats was created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain. It debuted on Nickelodeon in 1994, running for nine seasons — consisting of 172 episodes (327 segments) — before ending in 2004. The series spawned a number of theatrical and made-for-TV films, as well as specials, books, and video games.

The hit franchise also launched a successful spin-off, All Grown Up!, which aired on Nickelodeon for five seasons between 2003 and 2008. More recently, Paramount+ launched a brand new version of Rugrats, with some of the returning voice cast as well as franchise newcomers.