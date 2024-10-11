‘All American’: Samantha Logan Set to Guest Star in Season 7 Following Series Exit

Samantha Logan is already planning a return to All American. After it was announced that much of the cast of The CW drama would be exiting ahead of Season 7 as the series brings in a new group of characters, Deadline reports that Logan is set to guest star in Episode 2. While details of her return are being kept under wraps, Olivia is going to reunite with her twin brother, Michael Evans Behling’s Jordan Baker.

The actress was one of six actors to exit after Season 6, along with Daniel Ezra, Karimah Westbrook, Monét Mazur, Cody Christian, and Chelsea Tavares. Meanwhile, Behling, Greta Onieogou, and Bre-Z will remain on as series regulars. Ezra is also set to return to direct and is expected to guest star as well. The upcoming season will center on a new group of students at Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. While things might look a little different, “It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of L.A. teens, a new Beverly coach, and our OG Vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

What will bring Olivia back to Los Angeles is unknown, as well as whether or not she’ll be accompanied by NFL husband Spencer. Regardless of the reason, it will be exciting to see Logan back on All American. It’s unknown if she will appear in more episodes, but there are only 13 episodes, and most of them are likely going to be used to put all focus on the new characters and the remaining original cast. At the very least, Logan and Ezra likely won’t be the only ones to return.

As of now, a premiere date for All American Season 7 has been announced, but the series is expected to return sometime in 2025. All American is going to look a little different next season, but since some original stars are still going to return, even if it is in guest capacity, it shouldn’t be too bad. Considering how Season 6 ended, the cast exodus does make sense since a lot of storylines were wrapped up. More information on All American Season 7 should be releasing in the coming months, and the wait for the new season will be worth it, even if not everyone is going to be returning.