Chloe Bennet Undergoes Dramatic Hair Transformation for 'Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Series

Former Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet showed off her new red hair as she prepares to start work on The CW's live-action Powerpuff Girls series. Bennett was cast as Blossom in the new take on the beloved Cartoon Network animated series, alongside Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. The new series will feature the titular superhero team in their twenties and coming to terms with how they spent their childhood.

Bennet, 28, shared a video from her backyard, showing off her new red hair. "A female, Asian, red-headed, superhero (again)," she wrote in the caption. "F— yeah. Go ahead and normalize being anything you want hunyyyy." Her reference to playing a superhero again is a nod to her part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daisy Johnson/Quake, a part she played in Agents of SHIELD and the animated projects Marvel Rising: Initiation, Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron, and Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts.

The Powerpuff Girls project has been in development since at least August. The show will start with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in their twenties and on their own. Although they are no happy that they were forced to spend most of their childhood saving Townsville from destruction under the direction of their father Professor Utonium, they will have to put their differences aside to save the world again. Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier are the creators on the project, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden as executive producers. The original Powerpuff Girls series was created by Craig McCracken.

Earlier this month, The CW announced Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault were cast in the pilot. Bennet's Blossom is described as an anxious perfectionist who already has several advanced degrees. Perrault's Buttercup has tried her best to stay out of the spotlight, and this will be Perrault's first major role. Cameron, who also worked on Agents of SHIELD with Bennet, will play a Bubbles who is still joyous and light-hearted, but now has a biting wit and is ready to become world-famous again.

If the new Powerpuff Girls show makes it past the pilot stage, it would likely air during the 2021-2022 season. In the meantime, fans can catch the entire series on HBO Max and Hulu. The original series aired from 1998 to 2005, with a reboot series starting in 2016.