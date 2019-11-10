People’s Choice Awards: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

For the second consecutive year, the People’s Choice Awards will air on E! Network. The ceremony kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, live from the Baker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. E! will start its coverage with a red carpet special hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Live from the Red Carpet will air on E! Network, but the festivities start even earlier online. Those following E! News on Twitter can catch the E! Stream The Red Carpet special, which begins at 5:45 p.m. ET. After that, the fun switches over to traditional television, beginning with the red carpet show.

However, if you are not near a television, you can still stream E! Network online through many online TV platforms like Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling, Fubo and YouTube TV. These services often provide limited-time trials before your credit card is charged.

Since the PCAs switched from CBS to E! Network, there has not been a host. Instead, the show will move along thanks to presents. The presenters this year include KJ Apa, Sarah Hyland, D’Arcy Carden, David Spade, Rob Riggle, Alex Morgan, Coco Gauff, Brittany Snow, Jacob Tremblay, Asante Blackk, Jenna Dewan, Joey King, Kelly Rowland, Karamo Brown, Lucy Hale, Sean Hayes and Terry Crews.

Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini will be performing during the show.

Three award recipients have already been picked. Jennifer Aniston will receive the People’s Icon Award, while Gwen Stefani is picking up the Fashion Icon Award. Pink will receive the People’s Champion Award.

The most nominated film is Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which is up for Movie of 2019; Action Movie; Male Movie Star (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth); Female Movie Star (Scarlett Johansson); and Action Movie Star (Downey, Chris Evans).

The other movies up for the top Movie of 2019 prize are Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Toy Story 4, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, The Lion King and Us.

Game of Thrones was the most nominated series. It is up for Show of 2019; Drama Show; Male TV Star (Kit Harington); Female TV Star (Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams); Drama TV Star (Turner, Williams); and Bingeworthy Show.

Ariana Grande is the most nominated musician with 6 nods. She is up for Female Artist; Song of 2019 (“7 Rings”); Album (Thank U, Next); Music Video (“7 Rings”); Concert Tour; and Social Celebrity.

You can find the complete list of nominations in all 43 categories here.

While most award shows are decided by industry members or journalists, PCA voting was open to anyone at the People’s Choice Awards website. Voting closed on Oct. 18.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA