‘Paradise’ Season 2 Finale Kills Off Main Character in Twist Ending

Paradise just killed off a main character and introduced a major new twist in Monday’s shocking Season 2 finale.

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Paradise.

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The Season 2 finale of Paradise uncovered the true identity of Alex, revealing it to be a quantum A.I. supercomputer created by Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) to help power the doomsday bunker, until it became too powerful and began to disrupt reality with its manipulations.

(Disney/Ser Baffo)

With the realization that Alex needed to be shut down before it did any more damage came the necessity of also enacting an evacuation from the bunker. While Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) was able to save everyone from the computer meltdown, including Dr. Torabi (Sarah Shahi), Presley (Aliyah Mastin) and James (Percy Daggs IV), Sinatra stayed behind to go down with the super-computer that she had created.

As Sinatra watched Xavier escape at last, having told him that there was a second bunker 100 miles away at the Denver airport, she seemingly met her own death alongside Alex.

But as the finale also revealed that Alex had already created a second timeline that had started to bleed into the current reality, viewers are left to wonder what the Denver airport has in store for the Season 2 survivors.

Paradise was renewed for a third season earlier this month, with executive producer and writer John Hoberg hinting to The Hollywood Reporter that it could be the show’s finale.

“We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward,” Hoberg told the outlet in February, adding that the second season is “setting up that there are a lot of things going on in two different places. And if I were a viewer, I would wonder if those two different things might come together at some point.”

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Paradise Season 2 stars Brown, Okuma, Nicholson, Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Mastin, Daggs, and Charlie Evans, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers all appearing as recurring guest stars.



Paradise, a 20th Television production, is executive produced by Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Hoberg, Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

Paradise Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.