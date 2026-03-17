Hulu Makes Decision on ‘Paradise’ Season 3

Get ready for more Paradise. Hulu has renewed the Sterling K. Brown-led drama series for a third season ahead of the Season 2 finale scheduled for March 30.

The thriller has already amassed 30 million hours of viewership for Season 2, Deadline reports, after the first season picked up four Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

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The renewal, which comes less than a month after the series’ sophomore season premiere, doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as creator Dan Fogelman has previously spoken about his planned three-season arc for the show.

“We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a Season 4 come afterward,” executive producer John Hoberg recently told The Hollywood Reporter about the plan to go along with Fogelman’s original three-season storyline.

Asked what Season 2 is building up to and how it sets up the upcoming third season, Hoberg answered, “It is setting up that there are a lot of things going on in two different places. And if I were a viewer, I would wonder if those two different things might come together at some point.”

In Season 2, “Xavier (Brown) searches for Teri (Enuka Okuma) out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day,” as per the logline. “Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins.”

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Paradise Season stars Brown, Okuma, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV, and Charlie Evans, with James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers all appearing as recurring guest stars.

Paradise, a 20th Television production, is executive produced by Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Hoberg, Brown, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.



Paradise Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.