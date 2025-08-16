‘Paradise’ Season 2 Gets Big Update From Sterling K. Brown

Season 2 of Hulu’s hit series Paradise is closer than we think. According to lead star Sterling K. Brown, filming has already wrapped.

In an Instagram video, the Emmy-winner shared that the cameras stopped rolling on August 14th, and the milestone was “bittersweet.”

“I’m feeling good about what we’re about to do,” he said in the clip. “… Thanks for riding with us. Thanks for watching. We’re trying to give you something that’s as good or better the second time around.”

The post-apocalyptic thriller debuted in January 2025 and became a runaway hit, which is now in the running for four Primetime Emmys. Brown is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His co-stars, Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden, were nominated for their supporting roles, and the show is also in the running for Outstanding Drama Series.

While no official premiere date has been set, the season is rumored to be debuting in early 2026 with Brown, Nicholson, and Marsden returning alongside other season 1 stars Krys Marshall, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Sarah Shahi, Aliyah Mastin, and Charlie Evans. According to Deadline, Shailene Woodley will also be joining the actors.

Variety reported that Brown’s wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, is guest-starring in Paradise Season 2, as well. But her role in the story is under wraps.

In Season 1, Brown’s Xavier Collins was living in an underground city, which was built to save select people from a world-ending catastrophe. Collins, a former Secret Service agent, was tasked with protecting President Cal Bradford (Mardsen), who was murdered in his own home.

While searching for Cal’s killer, Collins uncovered secrets that made him question everything he knew, including evidence that people were still alive outside the bunker, including his wife, whom he believed was dead.

“In Season 2, the idea is to explore what happened to the rest of the world,” Sterling K. Brown told TV Insider in March.



You can watch Season 1 of Paradise on Hulu now.