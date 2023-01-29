Pamela Anderson Holds 'No Ill Will' Against Tim Allen Over 'Home Improvement' Flashing

Pamela Anderson issued another statement on her claim about Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement. In her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, Anderson claims Allen exposed himself on the first day of filming. Allen denied the allegation.

"This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate," Anderson, 55, wrote in a Jan. 23 statement to Vanity Fair. "My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened."

In an excerpt of Love, Pamela, Anderson claimed that Allen walked out of his dressing room in a robe, which he opened before her to reveal he was "completely naked underneath," Anderson claims. "He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," she wrote in an excerpt Variety published.

Allen's "we're even" comment was in reference to Anderson's Playboy photoshoots. The comedian denied the allegation. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," Allen told Variety.

Anderson, who was 23 when Home Improvement began filming, later clarified her story. "Tim is a comedian, it's his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post #MeToo. It's a new world," Anderson wrote. She also told Variety she is "not a very judgemental person," which is why she shared the story without admonishing Allen.

After Anderson's story went viral, a blooper clip from Home Improvement resurfaced, showing him joking about flashing co-star Patricia Richardson. In the scene, Richardson joked that Allen's kilt "hanks long, I wish it was shorter." After the studio audience breaks into laughter, Allen lifts his kilt to flash her. Richardson later told TMZ Allen was definitely "well-dressed" under his kilt. "People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there, I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts," Richardson said.

Anderson's memoir will be published on Jan. 31, the same day her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, will be released. The book is packed with surprising celebrity anecdotes, including one about seeing Jack Nicholson in the middle of a threesome with two other women in a bathroom. "They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other," Anderson wrote, according to Variety. "I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled, and said, 'Thanks, dear.'"