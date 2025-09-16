Oscar Winner Cast in ‘High Potential’ Season 2

High Potential is welcoming an Oscar winner to its cast.

Variety reports that Keith Carradine will guest star in an episode of the ABC drama’s upcoming second season.

Carradine will guest star as Newmeyer, a haughty business mogul who “has made a fortune in manufacturing… but may have crossed a line putting profits over people’s lives.” He joins series regulars Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J., Matthew Lamb, Judy Reyes, and Steve Howey in Season 2, which premieres on Tuesday after the Dancing With the Stars season premiere.

Carradine, 76, has been in the industry for several decades now, making his acting debut in the 1971 films McCabe & Mrs. Miller and A Gunfight, as well as an episode of Bonanza, also in 1971. In 1975, Carradine starred in the Robert Altman-directed musical dramedy Nashville, which earned him the Oscar for Best Original Song for “I’m Easy,” which he wrote the music and lyrics for. It was his one and only Oscar nomination, but Carradine also won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song that same year for “I’m Easy,” while the Nashville soundtrack was nominated for the Grammy for Best Album or Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special.

Additional credits include Hex, Thieves Like Us, You and Me, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Cold Feet, The Bachelor, Wild Bill, Wooly Boys, The Californians, Cowboys & Aliens, A Quiet Passion, The Old Man & the Gun, Afraid, Love, American Style, Kung Fu, Last Stand at Saber River, Star Trek: Enterprise, Deadwood, Complete Savages, Dexter, The Big Bang Theory, Fear the Walking Dead, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Along with High Potential, Carradine will next be seen in the upcoming TV drama Imperfect Women, starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington.

Meanwhile, High Potential premiered on ABC last fall and became an instant hit, breaking records left and right. The Disney-owned network renewed the show for Season 2 in January and was one of the first to secure a spot on the 2025-26 schedule. Season 2 is confirmed to have 18 episodes, which is five more than the first season. Considering the cliffhanger that Season 1 left off on, fans won’t want to miss out on the second season, which premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.