Two ‘House of Cards’ Alums Join Apple TV+ Show ‘Imperfect Women’

Two House of Cards stars are reuniting for a new series.

TVLine reports that Corey Stoll and Joel Kinnaman have joined the Apple TV+ series Imperfect Women.

Starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, the limited series is adapted by Annie Weisman from Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name. Per the official logline, Imperfect Women is described as “an unconventional, psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women.” It “explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.”

Stoll starred on Netflix’s political thriller House of Cards as Democratic congressman Peter Russo in the first season. He returned to guest star in Season 4. It’s unknown what kind of role he will have in Imperfect Women.

He is also known for his role as Mike Prince on the Showtime series Billions. Other credits include Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Pantheon, Transatlantic, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, What We Do Next, Dark Woods, West Side Story, The Many Saints of Newark, Ratched, American Experience, and The Deuce, among others.

Kinnaman portrayed Republican Governor Will Conway of New York and Presidential nominee in Seasons 4 and 5 of House of Cards. Like Stoll, his role in Imperfect Women has not been revealed.

He is also known for his roles as Edward Baldwin in For All Mankind and Stephen Holder in The Killing. Other credits include Silent Night, Sympathy for the Devil, Hanna, The Suicide Squad, In Treatment, Altered Carbon, and Run All Night.

Coincidentally, the cast also includes Kate Mara, who starred on the first season of House of Cards as reporter Zoe Barnes. She also guest starred in the second and fourth seasons. It seems like Imperfect Women is turning into a giant House of Cards reunion. Or at the very least, a political drama genre reunion, since Elisabeth Moss previously starred on The West Wing and Kerry Washington was on Scandal. Of course, it is all definitely just coincidental, but it’s certainly entertaining seeing how it’s all come together. More information on Imperfect Women should be announced in the coming months, including more casting news.