'Big Bang Theory' Fans React to Jim Parsons Returning for 'Young Sheldon' Finale

Parsons will make an on-screen return as Sheldon Cooper for the 'Young Sheldon' series finale in May.

By Megan Behnke

Young Sheldon's series finale is coming, with some very big guest appearances. It's been revealed that Jim Parsons will be reprising his fan-favorite role of Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory for the prequel's one-hour finale on May 16 on CBS. He will be appearing alongside on-screen wife Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler, and fans are as excited as ever.

Although Parsons serves as executive producer and narrator on Young Sheldon, this will mark his first on-screen appearance since Big Bang's series finale in 2019. Details surrounding the appearance are being kept under wraps, but knowing that Parsons is definitely coming back to once again say goodbye to Sheldon Cooper is enough to keep viewers happy and they are sharing all of their thoughts on social media.

Fans Can Barely Contain Their Excitement

"I AM SO HAPPY," one fan expressed. "I'm so excited to see this, but sad the show is ending," another admitted.

Some are Hoping This is the Start of Another Spinoff

One fan shared, "HOYYYYY WE NEED A SPIN-OFF." Another said, "I miss BBT, I wish they would make a movie or 2-3 episode special."

'Big Bang Theory' Fans are Having Fun with Two Sheldons

"Young Sheldon should metamorphosize into Old Sheldon in front of his horrified screaming family," one fan hilariously suggested. "This isn't an announcement. This is a warning. Everyone must prepare for the return of Sheldon, this is an event the likes of which the world hasn't seen since Noah built the ark. Do what you can. Get your affairs in order. Hug your loved ones. He's coming," another fan stated.

What Could Possibly Happen?

One fan wrote, "young sheldon post credit scene teasing the big bang theory." Another shared, "This would be a heck of an opportunity to announce the next TBBT Spinoff."

Fans Will Be Reluctantly Tuning in to the Finale Because of This

"We… WILL… be watching That is so painful to say but I've finished TBBT seven times so I have to end it off," one fan confessed. "Jim Parsons will continue to psychologically torture me while physically appearing as Sheldon in the final episode of 'Young Sheldon,'" one fan stated.

The 'Young Sheldon' Finale Won't Just be a Sad Occassion Now

"That's so exciting! I wonder how it'll turn out," one fan questioned. "WE WILL BE THERE !!!" another fan pointed out.

